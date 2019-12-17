The Brownville Christian Church will hold its annual Christmas Candelight Communion Service Sunday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m.

Amidst beautiful poinsettias, decorations, and candlelight, the audience will hear the Christmas story according to Luke’s gospel; sing the traditional carols, and listen to the sounds of Christmas on flugle horn, trumpet and piano by Dr. Charles and Jody Anderson. Lainey Stukenholtz will perform a vocal solo.

Pastor Bob Chitwood will share a message, “The Night of Nights,” and worshipers will conclude the evening with communion in the midst of candlelight. Attendees will be able to enjoy various soups and snacks furnished by the congregation. This gathering will enrich your Christmas!

The church is located at 6th & Main Streets in Brownville, Nebraska.