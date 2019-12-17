Honey Tree Nursery School students toured the Avalanche on Friday, December 13, 2019. After the tour, the kids were given candy canes and left their Santa letters in Santa’s special mailbox to the North Pole. Pictured above are: front row – Dallas Slemp, Audrey Anderson, Cambria Baruth, Simon Piveral, Ayden Harber, Emmeline Vette, and Jaxon Umbarger; and back row – Brady Richards, Cohen Lundquist, Sage Sundermann, William Oswald, and Myla Stone.

Sage Sundermann delivers his letter to Santa Claus during Honey Tree’s visit to the Avalanche.