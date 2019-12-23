“On with the Snow!” was performed by kindergarten through 4th grade students at the Fairfax R-3 PreK-12 Christmas Program December 16, 2019.

Preschoolers jingle their bells while singing “Jingle Bells” at the Fairfax R-3 PreK-12 Christmas Program December 16, 2019, in Fairfax, Missouri.

Wyatt Burke was one of many who enjoyed a delicious bowl of chili before the Fairfax R-3 PreK-12 Christmas Program December 16, 2019, in Fairfax, Missouri.

The Fairfax R-3 Preschool-12 Christmas Program was held December 16, 2019, in Fairfax, Missouri. The gym was filled with festive singing and acting from the students of all ages.

The fifth grade band performed “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Good King Wenceslas,” and “Jingle Bells.” The sixth grade band performed “Santa’s Midnight Sleigh Ride” and “St. Nick Salsa.” The fifth and sixth grade choir sang “When We’re Together” and “Winter Solstice.”

Preschool students, under the direction of Lauren Clark, sang “Jingle Bells,” “Little Snowflake,” and “Reindeer Pokey.” The kindergarten through fourth grade performed a musical “On with the Snow!”

The junior high band performed “Spirit of the Bells” and “On Holiday.” The high school band played “Jingle All the Way,” “Celtic Holy Night,” “A Solitary Wish,” “Appalachian Snowfall,” and “A Magnificent Christmas.”

Students who participated in the event included: preschool – Paisleigh Daugherty, Greenley Grossman, Lucy Heck, Jo Hurst, Damon Lambert, Jonah Long, Brock Peters, Zoe Riley, Elle Salmond, Abbi Umbarger, Emmett Umbarger, and Garrett Wintz; kindergarten – Aspyn Fast, Adelynn Giddinge, Trevelyan Hicks, Abel Holmes, Rayneigh Parsons, Ryann Slamond, Octavian Smith; first grade – Eli Auwarter, Gabriel Cain, Lincoln Hogue, Wendy Hurst, Zack Koop, Ava Oswald, Alex Pickard, Ayden Stoner, Joel Vance, Patrick Wheeler, and Parker Woodring; second grade – Kaylee Allen, Geb Burke, Zander Grossman, Dominick Bradbury, Delaney Oswald, Mackenzie Oswald, Gabe Rhoades, Jaycee Stoner, Ben Umbarger, Alex Wintz, and Lela Wright; third grade – Deyton Burke, Avery Fast, Gabriella Hogue, Brenna Kingery, Riley Koop, Caroline Larson, Jude Long, Aliyah Pearce, and Mason Rentschler; fourth grade – Ace Allen, Lataveon Brown, Tyler Duering, Carley Graham, Leila Knight, Knox Oswald, Bentley Price, Henry Smith, Jaxson Smith, Mack Smith, Brady Umbarger, Emma Vance, and Stella VanGundy; fifth grade – Erin Eyman (clarinet), Trent Frohn (percussion), Chase Gayler (percussion), Mason Kingery (trombone), Kenneth Kirkpatrick (trumpet), Alex Martin, Connor Miller (alto saxophone), Piper Morris (flute), Carter Oswald (trumpet), Johnathan Pickard (clarinet), Tycen Skeen (baritone), and Chloe Vernon (alto saxophone); and sixth grade – Braylon Foster (alto saxophone), Austin Helfers (trombone), Joaquin Hill (alto saxophone), Tate Johnson (percussion), Amelia Larson (flute), and Holly Litherbury; junior high band – Charlie Smith (flute), Jasey Smith, Grace Oswald, and Payton Woodring (clarinets), Bryson Palmer (trumpet), Cowen O’Riley (alto saxophone), KayDee Duering and Kendal Kingery (baritone), Trent Kingery (trombone), and Luke Swinehart and Clayton Vernon (percussion); and high school band – McKenzie Frohn and Natalie Hedlund (flutes), Gena Mitchell, Morgan O’Riley, and Stormie Wallace (clarinets), Jaelynn Hill and Caden Brown (alto saxophone), Jaycee Graves (tenor saxophone), Braden Graves (trumpet), Wyatt Burke (baritone saxophone), Ben Bowling and Kilea Cooper (baritones), Nick Hardisty (trombone), Tony Skeen (tuba), and Jesse Graves, Cole Miller, Dzeneta Kitic, Hayden Riley, and Georgia Swinehart (percussion).