(Letters from Santa are printed as submitted)

From Atchison County Head Start:

Dear Santa, Happy Christmas, Santa. I’m going to be good. Ms. Jen and I are writing you a nice list. I really want a hover board this year. My older brothers would like a football game and my baby brother wants baby toys. My Tyler wants new cologne and my mom wants a new grey sweater. Love, Lance

Dear Santa, Ho, Ho, Ho! Pleae give me a blue Power Ranger and a robot Santa. Thank you for my presents last year. Please bring my mom a bracelet and a candle. Love, Noah

Dear Santa, I want more toy eggs. I would also like another star for my little tree so it doesn’t have to be paper. I would like a new pencil for my homework. I want a rainbow toy that gets bigger when you stretch it. I want LOL dolls. Please bring Sissy a toy snowman and stickers. I also want ABC puzzles. Bring Mommy and Daddy stickers. Also, bring Mommy an LOL doll and a sparkly tree. Oh, and bring Mommy a headband. Love, Lilie

Dear Santa, I want LOL dolls, Monster High dolls, and Ryan toys. I want an LOL camper. I would also like a JoJo doll and a BoBo doggy. I have been a good girl. Love, Violet

Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. I work really hard at school. Please, bring me some toys. Love, Lane

Dear Santa, I have been good all year! I love you, Santa! I would like LOL dolls and my own tablet. I also want Ryan dolls. Bubby wants a zombie Lego set with zombie baby. Bubby has been good a little bit. He’s nice to me a little bit. Love, Harper

Dear Santa, Happy Christmas, Santa! Thank you for my presents last year. This year, I would like a new Nerf gun. I also want a new bike. I was good for three days. I would also like one more Nerf gun. Love, Jacob

Dear Santa, I would like a Santa hat and a tablet. I would also like a stuffed Rudolph. Don’t bring Layla anything. She is rude to me. Love, Presley

Dear Santa, Please bring me toys. I like red and blue. Love, Brendan

Dear Santa, I want a Barbie camper and more Barbies. I love you, Santa! Love, Paxton

Dear Santa, I want presents, please. I want Spiderman presents. Love, Lucas

Dear Santa, Please bring me presents. I would like a teddy bear. I have been a very good girl. I want to call you on Jessie’s phone. Love, Adamae

––

From Fairfax R-3

Smart Steps Preschool

Dear Santa, I have been good! I want monster trucks. Two! Two monster trucks. Love, Brock, 3 years

Dear Santa, I want a blanket and another blanket. One for me and one for Alex. And I want gummy bears. How’s Rudolph and reindeers? Merry Christmas! Love, Garrett, 3 years

Dear Santa, I want a unicorn. A purple unicorn and pink unicorn, too. I want a pink castle that’s pink. I love Rudolph and I love Santa. Merry Christmas! Love, Lucy Ann Heck, 3 years

Dear Santa, I would like a new watch. I’d like a Barbie to play. I’ll leave cookies for you. Love, Paisleigh, 4 years

Dear Santa, I want a Spiderman watch and I want a dinosaur transformer. And I want two watches, a batman watch. A stuffed animal moose. And a toy Pikachu. And a toy Mario. I want moose horns for me. Love, Jonah, 4 years

Dear Santa, Thanks for Santa. I want a doll. Iwant Finn to get a turtle. Tooth brush for Zoe. I just want a ‘mingo. Mommy and Daddy want ice cream. I want a marker. I just want a Santa tree Christmas balls. I want unicorn pen. I love you, Rudolph. I love Santa. Love, Zoe, 4 years

Dear Santa, I want a cowicorn. And a cow and a unicorn. I want a toy Christmas tree. I want another Christmas tree for my sister and some green juice for my mommy and daddy. That’s it. I love you. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? Love, Jo, 4 years

Dear Santa, I want a big blue elephant and a toy crocodile. Love, Ellee, 4 years

Dear Santa, I need a new boo, Santa. Have a good day. You know what broke? My Princess Peach little car. I need a Princess Peach big car. How’s the reindeer? That’s it. Love, Abbi, 3 years P.S. I need to order my big playhouse, like it’s outside. Guess what I need? I need a big motorcycle with a baby and a bottle and a garage.

Dear Santa, I really want a toy cat. I really want another toy cat because I have two cats. I want them like Paws and Lemon. I really want to give Nanny and Papa something for Christmas, maybe some tools to work with. I really want Mommy and Daddy to have something but I don’t know what to get them. Maybe Daddy wants tools and mommy wants make-up. Please give Zander a station for him to play with. And that’s the end. I really want to go to the North Pole, Santa! Okay, now that’s the end. Love, Greenley, 4 years

Dear Santa, I want Minecraft Legos and don’t forget the luigi stuffed animal. There’s even a game called Luigi’s Match and Freeze. And I want a vacuum that goes on your back, that’s a stuffy. How about a Mario one, too, and he’s a stuffy. I love you. Love, Emmett, 4 years P.S. The vacuum is for Luigi. And kind of there’s a flashlight on it.

Dear Santa, I want a bull play set and a Lion Guard play set. I want one for my two brothers and one for my two sisters. Love, Damon, 4 years

––

From Santa’s Mailbox

at the

Atchison County Mail:

Dear Santa, I have tried to be a good boy for Mom and Dad. This is my second Christmas and I love all of the Christmas lights. Snow is pretty fun too, we got to play with some at daycare. I would like a toddlers sled and snow gear so I can play in it outside. I do not need a lot of things because Nana and Grandma spoil me, but I do love to play with trucks, cars and tractors. I also love when my Mom talks to the lady named Alexa, she plays music for me to dance to. If you can, please bring a couple bones for my dogs so I don’t have to share my dinner with them. Merry Christmas! Love, Alexander Watts (Santa helpers: son of Shannon Shineman and Andrew Watts)

Dear Santa, I hope that I’m on the nice list. I would like an ice cream truck set and bunk beds for my dolls please. I love fuzzy socks and jewelry please. Aladdin dollset please. Travel safely, I will leave you some cookies and some carrots for your Reindeer! Love, Kinsley Nuckolls. I love you Santa!

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a Paw Patrol fire truck. Love, Brantley

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like make-up and a rainbow. Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like Pokemon cards and dinosaurs. Love, Kyler

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a Paw Patrol fire truck. Love, Beau

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a princess suitcase and a Wizmo. Love, Izzy

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a new ride on truck, a new fire truck and a new camper truck. Love, Mason

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like an RC car that is medium sized and a new toy car that is tiny – not an RC car. Love, Raylan

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a Chiefs hoodie and a Blue Jay sweatshirt. Love, Louie

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like makeup and a Jo Jo Bow. Love, Blaykleigh

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a fuzzy Wubble unicorn, a Barbie dream car and a princess suitcase. Love, Portia

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a rubber ducky and make-up. Love, Markie

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like scrunchies and a fuzzy Wobble unicorn and a pretend suitcase like Izzy’s. Love, Baylin

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a train track. Love, Oliver

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like Fuzzy Wubble unicorn. Love, Aislyn

––

From Fairfax R-3

Kindergarten

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me gifts last year. This year, I would like: LOL doll with a Pearl – I will share with my sister, and Play-doh. From, Rayneigh

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me gifts last year. This year, I would like: LOL dolls and boxy girls. From, Adelynn

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me gifts last year. This year, I would like: Legos, stuffed dog, and candy canes. From, Trev

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me gifts last year. This year, I would like: another fire truck with people, a rock for my collection, and a calendar. From, Octavion

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me gifts last year. This year, I would like: a play station with games and a black switch. From, Abel

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me gifts last year. This year, I would like: new lights for my Christmas tree and a puff ball for my bag. I would also like an Ipad. From, Ryann

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me gifts last year. This year, I would like: a new tablet, Hatchamils, books (Fancy Nancy), Big Pool marshmallows – plain white. From, Aspyn

––

From Mrs. Gaines’ class at Little Jays’ Preschool

Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a black football helmet. Love, Braylon Thomas, 4 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a blue bike and a fuzzy blue blanket. Love, Piper VanSickle, 4 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a yo-yo! Love, Gabriel Gronniger, 4 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a flashlight. Love, Kendall Wamsley, 3 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a red truck. Love, Dawson Irvine, 3 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a horse trailer. Love, Belle Herron, 3 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like a new doll house. Love, Jaylee Hudson, 4 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a toy red tractor. Love, Knox Schulte, 4 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like another bike. A pink one! Love, Ella Sperber, 3 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I’d like a crane truck. Love, Cass Stanton, 4 years old

Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I’d like Barbies! Elsa and Anna. Love, Layla Hughes, 3 years old

––

Dear Santa, I wish you a merry Chistmas. I would like a teal hoverboard and a Morf board. Love, Maddie Wilroy

Dear Santa, I love you so much you are kind. May I please have a omg Doll and a Aacme Girl Doll and a poopese and I hope I am on the good List. I will have cookies and Milk and plese fill my Stocking. You are cool you rock and rudor is so cool his nois can Low in the bock that is so cool you are Aweson. Love, Malayna Gibson

Dear Santa, I would like a toy army base that has a tank, humvy, and a jet because I don’t have a lot of toys and I like the army. I would also like a toy that is like a dragon but it can breath fake fire. Love, Holdyn Moore

Dear Santa, I really want The I phone 11. I also want a new bed frame. And a Giant unicorn. Thank you Santa!!! Love, Millie

Dear Santa, I would like to know if I can get a chameleon or a hover board. Those are the two things that I really really want. So if you could get me one of them that would make me ten times happier. P.S. wright me back if you can. Love, Tenley Peshek

Dear Santa, I hope you are well as you know I’ve been good and because I don’t want a lot but maybe a doll camper, descents dolls and maybe a xbox 60 and rollerblades. Not much at all but that’s all merry christmas. Love, Ona Henriksen

Dear Santa, you are so nice to everybody but please can I have a onery elf. Can I please have shoose and on the botume there are weals. I whould like a bike for Christmas. And I want so much slime. Can I have a real cat that is a babby. Love, Anna Weber

Dear Santa, I hope you saw that I was good this year. I love spending time with my family when we are getting ready for you. I would like some calico crittor sets for Chistmas. I like opening presents in the morning. Merry Chistmas. Love, Ellie Garst

Dear Santa, I know this is your busiest time of year. But if you could make a spy kit for me that would be great. I can prove to you why to. The frist reson is because I am a great great great spyer. Can you keep a secret? If you can’t don’t read this part. But once I was really little and it was naptime and me Elaina, and Frank snuck outside. I am pretty sure Mom and Dad saw me but I was really little. Love, Isabella Kroeger

Dear Santa, I have lots of things I want for christmas but the one and only thing I think you can do that my parents can’t is bring my papa back for christmas. I don’t think you won’t be able to do this but someone told me you are magical and can do anything. Love, Leah Meyerkorth

Dear Santa, I want a toy car that I can ride and football cards, and a xbox with Minecraft and call of duty, and a lot of legos and a diary with a pen, and books, and a lot more. Love, Tristan

Dear Santa, All I want is a member ship for prodigy. Well maybe that’s not all that I want. The other thing that I want is call of duty. I want member ship for prodigy because I can level up faster and I can spin the prodigy wheel. The reason I want call of duty is because I like it my brother likes it and my Dad likes it. Love, Eli Cox

Dear Santa, I would like a Tryeek Hill jersey, and a John Brown jersey. I want an Aaron Donald jersey card. Salvador Peres jersey. Love, Blaise Krogen

Dear Santa, My name is Grant and what is your favorite cookie. Do you like pop or milk better? And what I want for Christmas is football pants with pads in them and I want them to be tight. And I also want a Red Ryder bb gun. And have a Merry Christmas. Love, Grant Spiegel

––

Dear Santa, I do not want much I only want a new bike, haverbord, tramplean, iphone, Frozen 2 dolles, Lagos, LOL dolles, LOL camper, LOL house, play house. Love, Katelynn Rouse

Dear Santa, some of the stuff I would like is a I phone 7, Football cards, WWe wresilsers, a Hoverborad, xbox ones games, xbox ones, a bike, a baby dog, a xbox one contarler, NFL 2 jerseys, NFL toys, a Football, a creit card, a laptop, a mouse for laptop, badores, a 20 billon dollars, kindness. Love, Grady Cook

Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is Schlice horse, a trailer, raceing, and Drescageing, more horses but not Schlike but everything else is Schlike. To my faverate Santa Clause. PS I hope you can help my mom so also please help me see my mommy more please because just please. PS agin can I see you Santa (no name)

Dear Santa, Can I have cry 5, and I want GTA 5 credit card and wrestling stuff. And a RC car and stuff for my room. Love, Jayven

Dear Santa, You love every kid in the world. So I want a couple things for Christmas 18 inch girl doll clothes, slime, nail poish and 18 inch girl doll sets. Love you and I hope you have a good December. Love, Alexi Stoner

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a bike, friend ship bracelets set. That’s all I really want because I know that I will get moore things. Love, Stevie Gaines

Dear Santa, May I please have earrings, stapeler, hatchimals, L.O.L. doll, laptop. I hope i am not on the bad list. Love, Rozlyn McCown

Dear Santa, can I please have a lamar Jackson jersey for Christmas. Also more positivity. Love, Hunter Shearer-Bolin

Dear Santa, I really want a xBox 1 and a Nintendo Switch and a laptop and a Mareow Otosee for my Switch in red and Green and Legos and slime. Love, Remington Mutrews

Dear Santa, Thank you for getting presets every year but this year I would like some shopkins and toy food, bookmarks, dolls. Thank you I will get new stuff next year. Love, Adrianna Wallace

Dear Santa, I want a Lego C8 covette. Love, Cameron Lotter

Dear Santa, Hi Santa, ok before we get in to the what I want for christmas stuff I have some queshtens. First, does Mrs. Clause get after eating all those cookies? Next, was your dad santa at one point Last? Do you realy fly all over the world or do you team up with cris cringle and Father christmas? Ok, now what I want for christmas is a fish. I don’t know why but if you can’t do that I want a hedgehog probably my first choice would be a hedgehog. It is perfectly fine if you cannot do that. If you can’t do that I want a art kit. I’ve been very good. I will leave you cookies. Love, Reese Herron

Dear Santa, I would like a Odell beckham Jr browns, jersey and a lamar jakson jersey, please and thank you. Love, Rush Lewis

Dear Santa, I do not want a lot for chrismas. All I want for Chrismas is a Hoverbourd for chrismas. Love, Jacob McMahon

––

From Tarkio

Elementary:

Dear Santa, I hope you stay warm on Christmas for Christmas this year. I really want a horse or at least a toy horse I could ride, an LOL house, and all Frozen II dolls. Love, Leslie Rose

Merry Christmas, I have been nice to my mom. Can I please have a football helmet, soldier set, soldier helmet, stuffed animal, football merchandise, and a cowboy hat? Love, Owen

Dear Santa, This year I would like clothes, shoes, watch, makeup, nail polish, bath bombs, JoJo Siwa toothbrush, bedding, robe, scooter, bike, Hatchimals, Blume doll, LOL dolls, Barbie stuff, Little Tykes playhouse, kitchen set, Disney Jeep, fake food, vanity, cleaning set, stuffed animals, Play-Doh, headphones, Frozen stuff, Vampirina stuff, Minnie Mouse stuff, Fingerlings, Little Live Pets, RainBoCopins, Doc McStuffins stuff, unicorns, Baby Alive, dolls, and games/Toilet Trouble. Sincerely, Savannah Kinzie

Dear Santa, This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, I would like a flashlight. I will leave your favorite cookie and milk on the table. Love, Clark

Dear Santa Claus, I think I have been good this year. Me and my sister have bond a lot this month. She thinks I’ve been good this year. For Christmas, can I have the Barbie Power Wheels dream camper that fits me, please? Is there talking snowmen at the North Pole? Have a nice Christmas! Sincerely, Viviane Hale

Dear Santa, This year I would like make-up, jewelry, clothes, high heels, hair stuff, Barbie stuff, unicorn stuff, room decorations, baby doll stuff, shoes, new hats and gloves, a unicorn watch, bath bombs, nail polish, JoJo toothbrush, new bedding, scooter, bike, Hatchimals, LOL dolls, sleeping bag, Elsa castle, purse, Little Tykes playhouse, kitchen set, Barbie Jeep, kids’ vanity, cleaning set, fake food, headphones, giant Elsa, microphone, Vampirina, Minnie Mouse, LOL house, Shopkins, rainbow stuff, Fingerlings, Little Live pets, Doc McStuffins’ stuff, Action Paws, pink guitar, art set, slime, and Frozen Z stuff. Sincerely, Mikayla McDonald

Christmas List: 1. Fitbit (peach), 2. Hover board, 3. Basketball hoop that you can hang on doors, 4. LOL camper, 5. A boy, 6. Anny, 7. LOL OMG, 8. Brastet beds and string, 9. Poler rade crama, and 10. Markers. Happy Christmas, Santa! Harper Wood

Dear Santa, This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, I would like a toy frog. I will leave your favorite cookie and milk on the table. Love, Zaiden

Dear Santa, This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, I would like a Paw Patrol toy. I will leave your favorite cookie and milk on the table. Love, Kash

Dear Santa, This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, I would like a monster truck. I will leave your favorite cookie and milk on the table. Love, Ryker

Dear Santa, This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, I would like a Transformer costume. I will leave your favorite cookie and milk on the table. Love, Adrian

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a hover board. My sister will be saying she wants one, too, but she copied me! I would also like a claries gift card, and an American Girl Doll pig. Tell the elves and reindeer plus Mrs. Claus I said hi! Merry Christmas and a happy New Year! Braylyn Wood

Dear Santa, I have been a good girl this year. I want Cubby the Curious Bear and a Follow Me Olaf and Frozen Crocs, and a real My Life doll. Thank You! Love, Raelynn

Dear Santa, I wish you a Merry Christmas and I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! From Abby

Dear Santa, I want three things for Christmas. That is a baby bunny, a tablet, and a dog. I have been good all year! I hope you are doing good at the North Pole. Tell me if you need help! Tell my elf Annie that she is the best and I love her! From Graceyn Reeves

Hi Santa! I want an LOL dog. I want a slime kit. I want a LOL big sis. Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa, I hope that you think that I have been a good girl this year, because I’m going to ask for something extra special. I am not going to ask for anything for me, but for others who need much more than I do. As a teacher, each day I see many kids who just don’t have much outside of school. This year, I wish for you to provide those kids with something extra. I don’t need anything, so send some extra gifts (that would have been for me) to those who don’t get as much. Please send food to those who are hungry, shelter to those who need it, and show love for those who just don’t get enough from the family and friends around them. I know it’s a big request for you, sir, but I’m sure the big man upstairs would be glad to help, if you only ask. Thanks for bringing so much joy to the world each year. Sincerely, Ms. Erica Taylor