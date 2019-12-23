The Peru State Football Booster Club will be hosting its 17th annual powerlifting meet on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The meet will be held in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the College campus.

High school students in grades 9-12 enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year are eligible to participate in the meet that will follow USA Powerlifting rules.

Awards will be given to the top five lifters in each of the boys’ and girls’ weight classes. The Wilke Co-efficient will determine “Lifters of the Meet” awards for both the boys and girls.

Team awards will be awarded to the top two boys and top two girls’ teams. In addition, a championship trophy will be given to the top two co-ed teams.

The entry fee is $40 per individual. For team competition, an additional $50 fee per team will be required.

Coaches and/or individuals are expected to send an email with the participants’ name, school and size of t-shirt to the meet director by January 4, in order to guarantee receipt of the appropriate size of t-shirt upon arrival.

Football Booster Club Board of Director and former Bobcat football player, Tim Bowen, is the meet director. Bowen may be contacted by phone at 402-650-5121 (cell). In addition, emails can be sent to either bowen7109@cox.net or tbowen@paplv.org.

Additional rules and guidelines will be available on the Peru State College athletic website at pscbobcats.com on the Football page. The direct link to the Boosters’ page is https://goo.gl/Qk9qEF