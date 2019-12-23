Tarkio Elementary students and staff performed their Sing Around the Christmas Tree Friday morning, December 20, 2019, for a packed gym of family and friends. Each grade sang a carol or two, then all the students sang a few songs together, and then even the teachers got in on the fun and sang two songs. Following the singing, the students went back to their classrooms for parties and to await a visit from Santa himself.

Charlee Duran, center, was one of the many Tarkio Elementary students who got in the Christmas spirit by dressing up for the Sing Around the Christmas Tree.

Macy Stepp and Braylyn Wood enjoy some tasty treats at their Christmas party Friday.

Teachers Melody Barnett, Jennifer Peregrine, and Laura Forehand sing along to a Christmas tune at the Tarkio Elementary Sing Around the Christmas Tree.

Tarkio Elementary students belt out Christmas carol favorites at the Sing Around the Christmas Tree Friday morning.