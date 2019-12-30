The Missouri Corn Growers and Northwest Corn Growers will host an informational meeting Thursday, January 16, at the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State College. The meeting will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. with the formal program beginning at 9:00 a.m. All farmers and those from adjoining states are welcome to attend. Lunch is provided by local and regional agribusinesses.

This year, the program will address the new farm bill, marketing and weather outlook. This meeting is a large meeting, drawing growers from counties surrounding St Joseph. The meeting is sponsored by local agri-businesses.

For more information, contact BJ Bailey at 660-572-0268 or Dylan Rosier at 660-442-6312, Corn Growers Association members and planning committee.