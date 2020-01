The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Reagan Slack, 19, and Brooke Beard, 18, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, were married December 13, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri, by Rev. Natalie Remington. Filed December 18, 2019.

Eric Bradfield, 45, and Melissa Nelson, 40, both of St. Joseph, Missouri, were married December 23, 2019, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Rev. Glenn Scott. Filed December 23, 2019.