The following is a list of highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County, Missouri, for the week of December 30 – January 5.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching.

Route 111 – Closed for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning. The bridge will remain closed through spring 2020

Route T – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 275 to one mile north of U.S. Route 275, December 30 – 31

Route J – Pothole patching, December 30 – January 3

Route TT – Shoulder work, January 2 – 3