Doug Garrison, (center) manager of Advanced Pork Systems, Fairfax, Missouri, is donating 135 pounds of pork loin to the Rock Port Senior Center. Also pictured are board member Dale Dickkut, left, and Senior Center Administrator Carmen Ellison, right. Carmen was very excited to be the recipient of Doug’s generous donation as she will be able fix at least three meals from this donation. Carmen went on to say how great it was that a local company would take into consideration the difficulties that face the Senior Center in fixing nutrious meals. This is the true meaning of community – sustaining each other and we are very grateful.