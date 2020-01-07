Kathy Athen styles Ellen Slemp’s hair Friday, December 27, 2019, at the hair salon in Tarkio. Friday was Kathy’s last day cutting hair, after 41 years, as she turns her focus onto her sewing business, Sew It Seams. However, she will still provide her hair cutting services for area nursing home residents. Kathy said she will miss visiting with her customers the most. Her customers in the salon also chimed in they would miss her, too, and talked about how much they have appreciated all she’s done for them and the community over the years.