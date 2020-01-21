January 26, 1945

• More than 100 rural and elementary teachers of Atchison County attended a meeting here Wednesday at the high school. Miss Blanche Templeton, county superintendent, presided over the meeting which was in the form of a fine arts workshop. L.E. Hummel, Jefferson City, director of the fine arts division of the state department of education, addressed the group and Bernard Moffett, Jefferson City, gave demonstrations in art work, which included crayon and clay exhibitions.

• Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Hanrath celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary January 19 by receiving friends and neighbors at an open house reception given in their honor by their daughter, Mrs. Henry Broermann, and Mr. Broermann at the Broermann home. Their entire wedded life has been passed in Atchison County, although both were born in Germany.

January 29, 1970

• Sixteen colorful crib blankets were donated to the pediatric ward of the Fairfax Hospital Sunday, January 25, by the American Legion Auxiliary and a much-needed high chair and mattresses pads were donated by the American Legion.

• The foundation for the basement area has risen to above ground and the above grade footings are in place for the nursing home which is under construction in Tarkio. The modern facility is being constructed by Witt and Juckett Construction, Co., Inc., of Iowa, specialists in nursing home construction, and sub-zero temperatures have failed to halt progress for long.

January 26, 1995

• Work continues at the Heartland Recreation Center on the Tarkio Academy campus, as the date for its opening continues to be pushed back as more work on the indoor swimming pool becomes necessary. It is hoped that repairs will be completed by mid-February.

• The birth of the new year also saw the birth of a new club in the Tarkio Community. The Morning Sun Friendship Club held its first meeting January 17, 1995, in the community room of the Farmers and Valley Bank and 10 members were present.