Fairfax High School students Kilea Cooper, Jaycee Graves, Jesse Graves, and Gena Mitchell will participate in an educational travel program to Spain June 1 – 10, 2020, and have been raising funds to pay for the trip. Join them at a spaghetti lunch Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Methodist Church. A free will donation will be accepted. Immediately following the lunch there will be a “Welcome to Our Home” Tour of Homes, focusing on remodeled homes in Fairfax. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 by contacting Lisa Mitchell, Beth Graves, or Traci Cooper or can be purchased the day of the tour for $20.