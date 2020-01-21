Registration is open for the Midwest Cover Crops Council Annual Conference, February 11-12 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event will be at the KCI Expo Center, says Charles Ellis, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in agricultural engineering. Ellis also serves on the MCCC board of directors. Twelve states and one Canadian province belong to the council.

Ellis says the conference will have sessions on both row crop and cattle operations due to the large number of producers in the Kansas City area producing both grain and livestock.

Speakers include faculty from MU, University of Nebraska and Kansas State University, as well as cattle producers and representatives from cattle companies and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Sessions include:

• Selecting and managing cover crops.

• Weed and herbicide interactions using cover crops.

• Incorporating cover crops in cattle operations.

• Cover crop environmental and economic benefits.

• Cash crop interactions with cover crops.

• Farmer panel discussion.

Sessions will look at using cover crops in row crop production, livestock and grazing, as well as environmental and economic issues. Details are available at mccc.msu.edu/about/meetings. The meeting is open to the public.

Register online at cvent.me/E5WdBD or mccc.msu.edu/about/meetings.

Learn more about MCCC and cover crops at mccc.msu.edu.

Event sponsors include MU Extension, K-State Research and Extension, University of Nebraska Extension and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.