Submitted by

Conservation Agent

Kyle Dick

Light Geese (Snow, Blue and Ross’s Geese) have become so abundant that they are destroying their nesting grounds. This is impacting the tundra and additional species that call these nesting grounds home. Increased hunting opportunity is a tool being used to combat this damage in the tundra.

The 2020 Conservation Order is an additional opportunity for hunters to help and the season runs from February 7, 2020, to April 30, 2020. The conservation order is designed so hunters can reduce Snow, Blue and Ross’s numbers through an increased harvest.

Because of the need for more harvest, many waterfowl hunting regulations are relaxed during the Conservation Order. These include:

• Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset

• There is no daily or possession limit.

• During the Conservation Order, you may use shotguns that can hold more than three shells.

• Hunters may use electronic calls or electronically activated calls.

•A Conservation Order Permit is the only permit required. A Missouri Small Game Hunting Permit, Missouri Migratory Bird Hunting Permit, and Federal Duck Stamp are not required during the Light Goose Conservation Order.

The conservation order may have some relaxed regulations, but there are still several regulations to know and abide when going afield. These regulations can be found in the Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest and mdc.mo.gov.

Feel free to call or text me, Conservation Agent Kyle Dick, with any questions. My phone number is 816-383-0404. Have fun and stay safe this next conservation order.