Second Harvest and Atchison County Community Services know that in this area fresh produce can be hard to afford. Because of this, a Fresh Mobile Pantry will be held at Community Services, 322 Main Street in Tarkio, Missouri.

This Fresh Mobile Pantry is available free of charge to all families in Atchison County, regardless of income. Stop in from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, to pick up fresh produce and long-grain rice.

Sam O’Riley, the new Atchison County Community Service Director, will be there to help with distribution. She will also be available to answer questions about the programs that Community Services offers and ways that you can help your community.