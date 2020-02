Atchison County Band Day will be held Wednesday, February 12. Brice Willson will be the guest conductor. He is the Associate Pastor of Worship at FBC, Platte City, and has experience as a middle and high school music teacher. The music students from Fairfax, Rock Port, and Tarkio schools will practice all day Wednesday and then perform for family and friends at 7:00 p.m. that night in the Tarkio High School Gym.