February 9, 1945

Brer Groundhog didn’t see his shadow in these parts last Friday because the day was cloudy and overcast throughout daylight hours, but his non-appearance doesn’t seem to have dispelled the disagreeable weather which preceded the date of his heralded appearance. Saturday saw worse ice conditions on highways than any time this winter, and this condition continued over Saturday. Melting weather on Monday removed some of the slippery glare, but little of the snow which has covered the landscape has gone away.

February 5, 1970

Max Lee Thomas, Rock Port, reported January 28 that two guns were stolen from his pickup. He described them as a 12 gauge JC Higgins pump with a poly choke and a .22 cal. Winchester model 77 semi-auto.

Donald Graves, Langdon, reported January 30 that assorted hand tools and a roof radio were taken from his farm tractor while it was parked on the Helen LaHue farm southwest of Langdon.

February 9, 1995

Cooper Nuclear should be back in business on Wednesday, February 15, 1995. The plant has been closed since May of 1994. Power generation this week would end the eight month voluntary shut down for safety reasons.

The Pony Express Regional Tourism Commission met in Rock Port last Thursday, February 2. The group will be working at increasing tourism along the I-29 corridor this summer and is seeking input from Rock Port and Atchison County.