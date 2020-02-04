Susan Eddleman, Rock Port, placed in the top 10 with her entry in the Stonehenge Quilt Challenge.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary of a special fabric collection called Stonehenge, the Northcott quilting company held a Stonehenge Solstice Panel Quilt Challenge. One local Rock Port quilter has been honored by making one of the top 10 quilts in the contest.

Susan Eddleman was encouraged by Quilters Boutique owner Judy Laflin to enter the Stonehenge Quilt Challenge because Judy felt strongly that Susan’s talent could stand up to the competition. “Susan’s ability and talent for table top quilting is truly unique,” Judy said.

Susan said she would never have thought to enter the contest without the encouragement from Judy. “One of the things I love about having the Quilters Boutique here in Rock Port is that because they know their quilters’ strengths and interests, they can reach out to individuals about contests and stuff like this. We are so lucky to have them in Northwest Missouri,” Susan said.

The quilt challenge required quilters to use a certain line of fabric and create a unique panel quilt.

“Thanks to everyone who entered this contest, and to all the shops that helped us achieve an incredibly high standard of competition,” the Northcott company posted on their Facebook page.

On Susan’s quilt, the North Star is prominent, thanks to extensive research that went into the history and astrology behind Stonehenge that Susan and her husband worked on together.

“The best part for me is always the quilting and the entire experience is just rewarding to me,” Susan said.”

After the quilt was complete, which Susan finished by machine sewing, Judy sent the picture of the quilt off to the company’s headquarters in Vancouver. The company’s owner, art director and other guest judges chose the top 10 in the US and Canada. Of those 10, seven were from the United States and two of those finalists were from Missouri, which included Susan. Susan won a $100 Stonehenge fabric prize plus more gifts for the Quilters Boutique.

You can view Susan’s beautiful quilt in person after the opening of Quilters Boutique in their new location soon.