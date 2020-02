The Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Fish Fry Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Fire Station. Stop by and enjoy catfish, carp, chicken, fries, and coleslaw (while supplies last) for a free-will donation. Proceeds will go to Community Room improvements. Free deliveries will be made to senior citizens in Fairfax by calling 660-686-2581.