The Atchison County Vision Fund needs your help. The Vision Fund was started to help Atchison County students who needed help with paying for eye exams and or glasses. These students are referred by each of the school counselors. The money is then paid directly to the eye doctor.

If you would like to make a donation please send checks to Rock Port R-II School, Attention: Wendy Hayes, 600 S. Nebraska Street, Rock Port, MO 64482 or you can drop off a check at Bank Midwest. Make checks payable to: Atchison County Visual Fund.