February 16, 1945

• Mr. and Mrs. John Gebhards of near Phelps City, Missouri, were married February 19, 1895. The couple will hold a golden anniversary open house at their home on Sunday, February 18. This observance of their 50 years of married life is a remarkable occasion.

• Three Rock Port men, associated with a fourth from Tarkio, closed a deal Tuesday by which they purchased from E.L. Yoder the Tarkio Lumber Co.

February 12 1970

• Due to the furthering of her education, Mrs. Milton Reid has obtained a leave of absence from the Rock Port R-II School Board to finish her degree. Mrs. Reid has been the kindergarten teacher at Rock Port for the last three and one-half years. Replacing Mrs. Reid is Mrs. Nancy McClane, a graduate of Tarkio College. Mrs. McClane’s former home is Pennsylvania, and Mr. and Mrs. McClane now live in Tarkio on the Ponderosa. Mrs. McClane did her student teaching at Langdon.

• Brownville historical structures will be preserved if the Nebraska Department of Roads proposals are carried out concerning the movement of U.S. 136 from its present Main Street location to a new route along the south edge of town.

February 16, 1995

• Rock Port has added a new member to its teaching staff. Mrs. Dee Stoltenberg has been a familiar face in the halls of Rock Port, as she has done quite a lot of substitute teaching. She will be teaching junior high math and team teaching applied math with Mrs. Kyra Mills. During the course of her career, Mrs. Stoltenberg has taught full-time for 10 years and substituted for 20. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, doing stitch work and watching sporting events when she knows who the players are.