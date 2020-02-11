Many of you have seen the recent activity at the four way in Rock Port the past few months. Well, it is now official, Quilters Boutique has moved to a bigger location at the corner of Main Street and Hwy. 136. The former ASCS Office is now their new home. The renovated showroom (above) is more than double the size of the old location and the quilting room (below) is two, maybe three, times the size it was.

Quilting enthusiasts filled the shop on Sunday, February 9. Quilters Boutique has moved to its new location at the corner of Main Street and Hwy. 136.