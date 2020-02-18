The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met February 12, 2020. Present were: Bob Alldredge, Roger Martin, Lori Seymour, Eryn Stepp, and Craig Corken, board members; Monica Bailey, executive director; and Carol Clark, administrative assistant.

The minutes were approved as amended, and the financials were approved as presented.

Director Report

ACDC received an initial financial oversight report from Heather Pemberton, CPA, who found no glaring issues but offered several suggestions to help streamline processes. ACDC has contracted with Pemberton to conduct a review annually going forward.

Great Northwest Day 2020 was a success. Atchison County won the booth contest for their “Atchison County – Staying Alive” disco theme.

Community business lunches will be held March 11 (Rock Port), March 18 (Tarkio), and March 25 (Fairfax).

Business Improvement Grant applications are being accepted now (via mail only) and will be considered monthly in the order they are received until all funds ($10,000) have been allotted.

The 2020 scholarship applications are due February 28.

Junior Job Shadowing Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 2.

The ACDC office is relocating to 321 Main Street in Rock Port around the end of February.

New Business

Board members voted unanimously to establish a scholarship program for local individuals who want to pursue a certificate or diploma at Tarkio Tech, allotting $2,000 to this program for 2020. ACDC will offer four $500 scholarships in 2020 through this program, to be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Board members also voted unanimously to contribute $5,000 toward a specific project on the Tarkio Tech campus.

The board discussed several changes to the budget, which will be amended at the April meeting.