The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Jessica L. Allen, 39, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested February 12, 2020, at 1:10 a.m. at the Buchanan County Jail in St. Joseph by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for non-support.

Selena Somerville, 21, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested January 21, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Jail by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Statutory Rape, Statutory Sodomy, Child Molestation, and Furnish Pornographic Material to a Minor.

Taylor Elliott, 34, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested February 11, 2020, at 9:34 a.m. in Tarkio by the Tarkio Police Department on a warrant for Burglary and Assault 4th degree.

Travis Holmes, 35, Watson, Missouri, was arrested February 11, 2020, at 9:55 a.m. at Atchison County Court by the Tarkio Police Department on a warrant for Burglary, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Rape or Attempted Rape 1st, Sodomy 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child 1st, Harassment, and Violation of a Protection Order.