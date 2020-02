Senior Kilea Cooper looks for an open teammate in the East Atchison homecoming win over North Nodaway.

Lady Wolf Ella Rolf makes a fast break down the court in the East Atchison homecoming win over North Nodaway.

Gus Hurst thinks about his next move in the Wolves’ homecoming win over North Nodaway.

Wolf Jordan Goodin eyes teammate Ian Hedlund for the toss in the Wolves’ homecoming win over North Nodaway.