Fairfax senior Jaycee Graves, left, was recognized Friday, February 14, as the Fairfax High School All-Time Leading Scorer in School History. Jaycee was recognized for breaking two school scoring records. On January 9, 2020, she became the Fairfax high school girls’ all-time scoring leader topping Tiffany Taylor and she has now passed Brian Slaughter as the school’s all-time scoring leader. She currently has 1,767 points. She was presented a ball from Fairfax K-12 Principal and East Atchison Girls’ Basketball Coach Dustin Barnes, right.