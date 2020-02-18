Phillip Herron passes to Jagger Freemyer in the JV game against Stewartsville Tuesday, February 11.

A Stewartsville opponent tries to block Rachel Vogler’s shot in Tuesday’s game.

Holden Farmer goes to the basket over a Stewartsville opponent.

Harlee Pritt moves around a defender in the Lady Jays’ game against West Nodaway, Friday, February 14.

Jarrett Hunter is surrounded by West Nodaway opponents as he goes to the basket, Friday, February 14.

Aidan Burke goes up for two in the game against West Nodaway Friday, February 14.

Trey Peshek takes the shot in the Blue Jays’ game against West Nodaway.

Alivia Baucom goes to the basket for two of her 30 points in the game against West Nodaway.