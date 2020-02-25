Kenny and Joy Clapp have moved their Fuzzy’s Harvesting Repair business to 15798 R Avenue, northeast of Tarkio.

The extra large garage at Fuzzy’s new location will allow for combine repair to take place inside, out of the elements when needed.

Fuzzy’s Harvesting Repair has relocated from South Hwy. 59 between Tarkio and Fairfax to 15798 R Avenue, northeast of Tarkio.

Owners Kenny and Joy Clapp remarked, “We haven’t quit, we moved! We are back at the location where it all started in 1985. We were at South Hwy. 59 for over 30 years. We service John Deere combines and various walk-in items. We have a full inventory of bolts, American and Metric, filters, oil, roller chain, and miscellaneous items. We stock seasonal items like talc and graphite for planting season and cornhead snouts for harvest season.”

Stop by the new location or give them a call at 660-736-5892 or 660-744-6859.