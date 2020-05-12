Second Harvest Community Food Bank and Rock Port United Methodist Church will once again open their No Hunger Summer feeding site to assist youth in need during the summer.

Grab-and-go meals will be handed out May 18 through July 17, Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Rock Port UMC is located at 211 W. Opp Street.

All of the site locations for No Hunger Summer, Second Harvest’s summer feeding program, are open to the public. Summer is a time for a kid to be a kid, not to have to worry about when and where their next meal will come. This program helps supplement kids throughout the summer.