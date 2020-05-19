Seven Atchison County FFA members have received the State FFA Degree, the highest degree members can receive at state level.

They are: Joey Herron, Lauren Kelly, Ethan Lucas, Rebekah Lucas, Remington Stoner, and Fischer Tharp of Rock Port, and Jaycee Graves of Fairfax.

The local FFA members join a record 988 degree recipients receiving the honor. The list of recipients was released the week of April 20.

Prior to 2020, the number of recipients was limited to three percent of the Missouri FFA Association members. Now earning the degree is based on minimum specific qualifications.

“Missouri FFA members have always considered earning the State FFA Degree an honor,” said Missouri FFA Association Advisor Leon Busdieker. “Instead of limiting the number of individuals eligible to earn the degree, the Missouri FFA Association has established a minimum set of qualifications, increasing the number of recipients. This gives students a more defined path to the recognition.”

Awarding of the degree is based on a member’s supervised agricultural experience program in agribusiness or production agriculture, and leadership ability as demonstrated through involvement in FFA, school and community activities.

The State FFA Degree award charms are sponsored by MFA Inc., Columbia.

The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

