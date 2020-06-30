The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 11, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and South District Commissioner Richard Burke. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Adam Meyer, Road and Bridge Supervisor, was present for the opening of trailer bids at 9:00 a.m. Ron’s Automotive submitted the only bid for a 2020 flatbed gravity tilt for $9,500.00. Supervisor Meyer reviewed the bid to make sure it complied with specification and made a recommendation for the bid to be accepted. The commissioners voted to accept the bid as presented.

Bids for replacing the doors on each end of the courthouse were opened and read at 9:30 a.m. Greg Beck, Maintenance Supervisor, and Greg Fisher, Maryville Glass, were present for the bid opening. Maryville Glass and Lock Co., LLC, submitted the only bid. The bid covered supplying and installing new aluminum entrance doors with side-lite and transforming the frames on both the east and west entrance of the courthouse. The total bid price was $23,756.00. The bid was tabled.

A conference call was held with Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department Administrator, regarding antibody testing and getting waivers and contracts in place.

The Commission met Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and South District Commissioner Richard Burke. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was at the annual Urban Board Conference Election training.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Additions and abatements to the tax books for May 2020 were approved as follows:

Personal property – Additions to the Tax Books: 2017, $11.53 2018, $17.27; 2019, $1,845.28. Abatements from Tax Books: 2019, $248.93

Real property – Abatements from Tax Books: 2007, $99.33; 2008, $235.97; 2009, $252.54; 2010, $273.68; 2011, $274.49; 2012, $274.80; 2013, $274.26; 2014, $273.11; 2015, $275.02; 2016, $273.21; 2017, $278.36; 2018, $278.68; 2019, $279.38

Rhonda Wiley, Flood Plain Coordinator, presented two Floodplain Development permit/applications. One was for the West Langdon Drainage District and the other was for the Atchison County Levee District. Both were tabled for review and will be brought back before the commission at their next meeting.

The Commission met Thursday, June 18, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood reported on the need to repair the driveway that leads up to the 911 Center and Pleasant View Nursing Home. Jason Burke, Pleasant View Maintenance, spoke with Gary Davis about the repairs. Gary felt that if curbing was added to the section that would fix the problem and gave an estimate for the repairs. With the estimate being under the required bid amount and the emergency nature of the repair needed, the commissioners voted to move forward with the repair to prevent further erosion on the driveway.

Flood Plain Permit #004-2020 for the West Langdon Drainage District was reviewed. The commissioners voted to approve the permit.

Flood Plain Permit #005-2020 for the Atchison County Levee District was reviewed. The commissioners voted to approve the permit.

Both permits were signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

Adam Meyer, Road and Bridge Supervisor, was in to report on the accident involving the 2019 gravel truck that overturned on Wednesday, June 17. Thankfully, there were no other vehicles involved and no one was injured.

PUBLIC HEARING

At 10:00 a.m. Jerri Dearmont from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments opened the public hearing for the Phelps City Special Road District. All interested parties signed the attendance sheet. Guests in attendance were: Jerri Dearmont, and Tim Taylor, secretary/treasurer for the district. County officials in attendance were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; Susette Taylor, County Clerk, Richard Burke, South District Commissioner and Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner.

The application for Community Development Block Grant for flood repairs in the Phelps City Special Road District was reviewed in detail. Mrs. Dearmont explained that the total project cost is estimated at $1,021,743. The county proposes to seek $270,436 from Community Development Block Grant. FEMA has obligated $751,307 towards the repairs.

Letters of support have been received from Senator Hegeman and Representative Andrews. The affidavit of publication from the newspaper has also been received. The county and district will need to complete budget forms, provide e-verify information, and a copy of the minutes from the hearing.

The needs assessment was completed during the hearing. The environmental review for this project is complete. Other forms reviewed and executed include the following:

1. Residential Antidisplacement and Relocation Assistance Plan

2. E-Verify

3. Budget Form

4. Certification Regarding Section 3 Utilization

5. Certification

6. Fair Housing Resolution for Counties 003-2020

7. Excessive Force Resolution 004-2020

8. Resolution – Intent to Seek Funding through CDBG 005-2020

RESOLUTION 003-2020

FAIR HOUSING

RESOLUTION

FOR COUNTIES

The Commission of Atchison County as recipient of a Community Development Block Grant, have on the 18th day of June 2020, adopted this “Fair Housing Resolution” in compliance with the 1988 Fair Housing Amendments Act:

FAIR HOUSING

RESOLUTION

The County of Atchison, being aware of the manner in which the public welfare is promoted through fair housing, which provides for accommodations irrespective of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, does hereby resolve to support fair housing within its jurisdiction by:

A. Appointing or recruiting an executive official of the County as Fair Housing Officer to coordinate the implementation of this Fair Housing Resolution;

B. Acquiring and disseminating information concerning citizen and individual rights under Missouri State and Federal statutes in the area of fair housing;

C. Responding to allegations, complaints, or evidence of discriminatory practices in housing by accumulating information, cooperating with citizens who wish to exercise their rights under any law which enforces fair housing through conference and conciliation if possible, and by making referral to the appropriate authorities for legal proceedings if efforts fail to resolve said complaints;

D. Maintaining records including copies of correspondence, memoranda, etc., which pertain to alleged violation of fair housing laws, and document that all of the above steps have been taken.

Resolution 003-2020 was approved.

RESOLUTION 004-2020

PROHIBITION

RESOLUTION

EXCESSIVE FORCE

PROHIBITION

RESOLUTION

A resolution establishing rules and regulations regarding the use of excessive force during non-violent civil rights demonstrations, including physically barring access to a facility or location which is the subject of such demonstration, and providing penalties for violations thereof. In the County of Atchison, Missouri, as follows:

ARTICLE I

Section 1: The County hereby adopts and will enforce this policy prohibiting the use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies within its jurisdiction against any individual engaged in non-violent civil rights demonstrations. The County also prohibits the physical barring of any entrance or exit to such a facility and will enforce all applicable State laws in this regard.

ARTICLE II

Section 1: Any person charged with a violation of any provision of this resolution will be served by the County with written notice stating the nature of the violation.

Section 2: Any person convicted of this violation shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and shall be fined an amount not to exceed one hundred (100) dollars for each violation. Each day on which such violation occurs shall be deemed to be a separate offense.

Section 3: Any person violating any of the provisions of this resolution shall become liable to the County for any expense, loss, or damage occasioned the County by reason of such violation.

ARTICLE III

Passed and adopted by the County Commission of the County of Atchison, State of Missouri, on June 18, 2020

RESOLUTION 005-2020

A resolution of the Atchison County Commissioner, Atchison, Missouri, stating intent to seek funding through the Community Development Block Grant program and authorizing the secretary/treasurer to pursue activities in an attempt to secure funding.

Whereas, Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 does state as its primary objective “the development of viable urban communities, by providing decent housing, suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities principally for persons of low and moderate income”;

Whereas, Title I does offer to communities the opportunity of monetary assistance in accomplishing its stated primary objectives;

Whereas, The Missouri Department of Economic Development is designated to award Community Development Block Grant funding under Title I; and,

Whereas, The District does have areas of need which may be addressed through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Atchison County Commission of Atchison County, Missouri, that it desires to participate with the Missouri Department of Economic Development in the improvement of our community under the activities authorized pursuant to the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.

Therefore, be it further resolved, that the Presiding Commissioner of Atchison County, Missouri hereby is authorized to prepare and submit documents which are necessary in applying for funding and establishing an administrative organization to implement activities pursuant to the aforementioned act.

Therefore, be it further resolved, that the applicant/sub-applicant will dedicate $0 of local cash funds and $0 of in-kind materials or labor to be used in this project.

The commissioners voted to approve and adopt Resolution 05-2020 as presented.

The commission held a Zoom meeting with city officials, Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley, Sheriff Dennis Martin, and Atchison County Health Director Julie Livengood. City officials reported on the swimming pools opening. Director Livengood reported on the COVID testing on June 24.

Deb Bennett, University of Missouri Extension updated the commission on the reopening of the Extension office. They continue to make plans for the Atchison County Fair and will work towards getting programs up and running with the new guidelines.