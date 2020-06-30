The Tarkio R-I Board of Education reorganization meeting was called to order by Vice-President Chris Yates at 7:00 p.m. Board members attending were: Jamie Barnett, Garrett Wood, Sam Hannah, Chris Yates, and Ann Schlueter. Others in attendance were: Tarkio R-I Superintendent Karma Coleman, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio High School Principal Carrie Livengood, Tarkio Elementary Principal Kari Taylor, Josh Wright, Heather Olson, and Rachel Meyer.

The board members voted to confirm the election results. Secretary Lanette Hogue administered the oath of office to Joshua Wright, Chris Yates and Heather Olson. The following officers were elected: Garrett Wood, president; Chris Yates, vice-president; Lanette Hogue, secretary; Marla Swaby, treasurer. The re-organization meeting was adjourned at 7:06 p.m.

President Garrett Wood called the regular meeting to order at 7:07 p.m. The board members voted to approve the consent agenda and district obligations.

Rachel Meyer reported on membership at the TAC. Board members voted to open the TAC for 24-hour access for 18 and older members effective immediately and July 1 for those under 18.

Elementary Principal Kari Taylor presented curriculum for math, P.E., guidance, library, and STEM for the elementary for the board members to review. She reported that right now there are 24 students coming into kindergarten for 2020-2021.

High School Principal Carrie Livengood reported that there are two students looking into the welding program at Tarkio Tech for 2020-2021. She presented summer sports schedules for camps. She presented curriculum for high school for review.

Superintendent Karma Coleman gave a financial report for 2019-20. The district will end the fiscal year significantly in the black. Mrs. Coleman discussed COVID updates. She shared the Tarkio Tech paperwork for the board to review. She presented a spreadsheet of area preschool prices with the board. Board members voted to raise the preschool price for 2020-2021 to $260 for full rate and $130 for reduced rate. Mrs. Coleman reported the new football score board has been installed and Midwest Tennis and Track are currently working on resurfacing the track.

Board members also voted to increase breakfast prices to $1.75 for students and $2.00 for adults for the 2020-2021 school year.

The transportation bid with the addition of $2,700 for cameras on all of the buses was approved.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the retirement of Jayne Martin.

They also voted to transfer $162,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for future renovations and energy efficient projects, and approved any final expenditures that come in before June 30, 2020.

The budget for 2020-2021 was approved as presented.

The following board policy updates were approved: R2310-Attendance, P2950-Student Drug Testing, P2525- Graduation Requirements, R2870-Student Medication and R6190-MOCAP.

The meeting moved into closed session pursuant to RSMo § 610.001, record and vote. Roll call was taken at 9:05 p.m. Jamie Barnett, Josh Wright, Heather Olson, Ann Schlueter, Garrett Wood, Sam Hannah, and Chris Yates were in attendance.

The board moved out of closed session and adjourned the meeting at 9:54 p.m.