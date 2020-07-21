The number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 11 in the past week. Joint press releases issued by the Atchison County Health Department, Atchison County Commission, Atchison County Emergency Management/911, and Dr. Richard Aron Burke gave the following information on the newest cases:

• A female in her 50s and is linked to probable cases in another county outside of our region. She is isolating per guidelines.

• A male in his 50s and a female in her 50s. They are isolating per guidelines.

• A female in her 50s and is linked to positive cases in another county outside of our region. She is isolating per guidelines.

• A female in her 60s and is linked to positive cases in another county outside of our region. She is isolating per guidelines.

The Atchison County Health Department has identified and notified all close contacts to these cases.

Six of the 11 cases reported in Atchison County are no longer in isolation.

The health department urges the public to continue physical distancing by maintaining six feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be achieved.

If you feel sick with fever or chills, new cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Our local hospital and clinics continue to operate at full staff and are able to take care of you for your health care needs.

If you have questions, please consult a reliable source, such as www.health.mo.gov or www.cdc.gov. The community can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.