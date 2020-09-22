The Rock Port Lady Jays placed third in the Nodaway-Holt Tournament held Saturday, September 19. Pictured above (left to right) are: front row – Tayleigh Huntley, Chaney Vogler, Kylie Nuckolls, Rachel Vogler, Macie Hale, Mikayla Makings, Dylan Kemerling, and Jaysa Welch; and back row – Alivia Baucom, Rylee Jenkins, Mackenzie Lager, Tarika Patel, Kierstyn Jakub, Morgan Cofer, Makenna Farmer, and Raylynn Jenkins.

Morgan Cofer sets Mackenzie Lager for the kill in the Nodaway-Holt Volleyball Tournament.

Mikayla Makings hits from the back row against Mound City during the Nodaway-Holt Volleyball Tournament Saturday, September 19.

Kierstyn Jakub hits across court for the point.

Mackenzie Lager gets the ball over the net in the Nodaway-Holt Tournament. The Lady Jays placed third in the tournament.

Rock Port’s Pooja Patel gets down for the dig in the junior high volleyball tri-match in Fairfax September 14.