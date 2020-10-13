It was a gorgeous day for the 80th annual Lord’s Acre Festival in Westboro, Missouri, Saturday, October 10, 2020. The parade was a hit and this year, the sales, auction, and dinner took place outside the United Methodist Church. Everyone enjoyed celebrating God’s blessings together.

The Tarkio Junior High and High School Band marched.

CMA riders cruise down the road.

Hey Don Whitehill, we want one of these!

Karen Williams mans the treats.

Brayten Vardaman is truckin’ along in the Lord’s Acre Festival Parade Saturday, October 10.