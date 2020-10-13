The East Atchison Girls’ Golf Team won the Class 1, District 4 Golf Tournament October 12, 2020, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Missouri, with a team score of 423. Pictured above, left to right, are Alex Barnett, Bryli Staten, Kelsea Kirwan, Josie King, and Coach Terry Wooten. (Melody Barnett Photos)

East Atchison golfers Alex Barnett, Bryli Staten, and Kelsea Kirwan qualified for state golf with their Class 1, District 4 Golf Tournament finishes October 12. Alex placed 2nd, Bryli tied for 3rd, and Kelsea tied for 7th.

The East Atchison and Rock Port Girls’ Golf Teams traveled to Maryville, Mis-souri, October 12, 2020, to compete in the Class 1, District 4 Golf Tournament at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves golfed well, with two finishing in the top five, three finishing in the top 10, and three qualifying for state (Alex Barnett, Bryli Staten, and Kelsea Kirwan). EA results include: 2nd – Alex Barnett, 97; 3rd (tie) – Bryli Staten, 100; 7th (tie) – Kelsea Kirwan, 106; and 21st – Josie King, 120. The Lady Wolves were named the District Team Champions with a score of 423. (In years past, all team members in the championship team qualified for state; however, this year those rules were changed so East Atchison golfer Josie King will not be advancing.) The girls will compete in the Class 1 State Girls’ Golf Tournament October 19 and 20, 2020, in Smithville, Missouri.

The Rock Port girls also had a good day of golf. Lydia Masonbrink placed 33rd with a 131, and Harlee Pritt placed 36th with a 137.