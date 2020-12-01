The University of Missouri Extension will host a free meeting for cattle producers on Tuesday, December 8, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The meeting will be held online via Zoom with small viewing locations available for those who wish to attend in person.

Scheduled speakers include Dr. Eric Bailey, State Extension Beef Nutritionist, with the topic “Reducing our Dependence on Hay.” Dr. Kevin Bradley, State Extension Weed Scientist, will discuss new research in pasture weed control while Gatlin Bunton, Field Specialist in Agronomy, will cover his research on the relationship between common Missouri pasture weeds and soil fertility. Finally, Dr. Scott Brown, Extension Professor in Agricultural Economics, will provide a beef market outlook.

Those interested in attending the meeting can register online by searching “MU Extension Forage and Livestock Meeting” or may call the Harrison County Extension Center at 660-425-6434. After registration, a Zoom link for the meeting will be sent to the registrant. Seats at viewing locations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to social distancing requirements, only a limited number of seats will be available, so pre-registration is required. Viewing locations will be held at the Harrison County Extension Center in Bethany, Hundley-Whaley Research Center in Albany, NCMC Barton Farm Campus in Trenton and Saline County Extension office in Marshall.

For any questions about the event, or if special accommodations are required, contact Andy Luke at 660-425-6434.