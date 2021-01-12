Atchison County Community Services, Inc. in partner with Second Harvest will be holding food drops on the third Tuesday of each month, weather permitting, in Tarkio. These food drops will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (or until supplies last). The next food drop is Tuesday, January 19.

Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street (starting at the intersection of 3rd and Main) and then turn onto Main Street. You can then drive up to volunteers at 4th and Main Street who will put the food in your vehicle. Each car will be allowed to collect food for two families.

This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. If you are are a shut-in and need food, please contact Atchison County Community Services Director Sam O’Riley no later than Monday before each food drop. Volunteers are also needed, so if you are able to help and can lift, contact Sam at 660-736-4646.