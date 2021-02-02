Community Hospital-Fairfax conducted a “run through” for their plans to implement a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The hospital has not yet received vaccine. (CH-F Facebook photo)

There were 10 new COVID-19 cases in Atchison County from January 25 through February 1, 2021. The breakdown of cases includes:

2 males – ages 10-19

1 female – age 20-29

1 female, 1 male – ages 30-39

1 male – age 40-49

1 female, 1 male – ages 60-69

1 female, 1 male – ages 70-79

As of February 1, 2021, there have been 417 total cases in the county with 11 deaths. Nine cases are still active. There is one current active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital. The current seven-day testing positivity rate for Atchison County is 7.1%.

COVID VACCINE UPDATE

The Atchison County Health Department has been receiving many calls regarding the availability of vaccine. On February 1, 2021, the health department was able to procure approximately 300 doses of Moderna vaccine. They are following the Governor’s Vaccination Plan prioritizing vaccine for those Phase 1a, Phase 1b-Tier 1, Phase 1b-Tier2 and will be giving vaccine to those individuals that fall within these Phases. The link to the phases is: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.

“We are working on calling those on our COVID vaccine sign up list; however, we will not be able to vaccinate all on the list at this week’s clinic,” said Julie Livengood, Administrator. “If you have already placed your name on the waiting list, we are currently working through that list to make appointments for the first 300 people.”

“Last month, we began receiving calls regarding signing up for a COVID vaccine when it became available,” Livengood continued. “It was not our intention to start a ‘list’ but since it was small numbers, it was manageable and we began a list of those people 65 and older and/or with chronic conditions. In the past two weeks, the ‘list’ has grown to over 700 people.”

Because of this, the registration for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list is currently on pause. Once the health department has the list to a more manageable level, they may resume taking names. As they move forward, they are working on a registration process that will make things more seamless as more vaccine becomes available and clinics are scheduled.

In addition, Missouri is deploying National Guard teams to each of the nine regions, including ours. These teams will be assisting with large scale clinics on a weekly basis. The first of the vaccination clinics was in Andrew County last week and another is in Livingston County this week. The Atchison County Health Department is working actively as part of this Regional Implementation Team for these events, and they will be sharing registration information when it becomes available. Here is the link to see and register for the events: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/events/. These events are in the region and require much travel time. There will be local vaccination clinics in Atchison County so you will not have to drive several hours to find vaccine. Community Hospital-Fairfax and local pharmacies are also vaccine providers and they will all work together to vaccinate the county.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

2-1-21

FATALITIES 11

ACTIVE CASES 9

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 397

TOTAL CASES 417

MALE 183

FEMALE 234

UNDER 20 YEARS 52

21-29 YEARS 38

30-39 YEARS 44

40-49 YEARS 58

50-59 YEARS 61

60-69 YEARS 78

70-79 YEARS 58

80+ YEARS 28