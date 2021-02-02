The Fairfax Homecoming candidates include, from left to right: front row – queen candidates Olivia Morris and Nghi Dinh; and back row – king candidates Braden Graves, Cameron Oswald, and Josh Smith.

The Tarkio Homecoming candidates include, from left to right, Ella Rolf, Morgan Parshall, Jayden Umbarger, Brynnan Poppa, and Mercedes Parshall. Hunter Bennett is not pictured.

Tarkio Homecoming attendants include, from left to right, freshmen Shelby McNaughton and Claire Martin, sophomore Emily Blum, and juniors Stormy Nordhausen and Braiden Wennihan. Sophomore Connor Brown is not pictured.

East Atchison is hosting its 2021 Winter Homecoming Friday, February 5. The basketball teams will host Mound City that night at the TAC in Tarkio beginning at 6:00 p.m. The homecoming royalty will be crowned following the games.

Fairfax’s homecoming candidates are: Josh Smith, Cameron Oswald, and Braden Graves, king candidates; and Olivia Morris and Nghi Dinh, queen candidates. Tarkio’s homecoming candidates include: Hunter Bennett and Jayden Umbarger, king candidates; Mercedes Parshall, Morgan Parshall, Brynnan Poppa, and Ella Rolf, queen candidates. Tarkio attendants are: Stormy Nordhausen and Braiden Wennihan, juniors; Emily Blum and Connor Brown, sophomores; and Claire Martin and Shelby McNaughton, freshmen. Danielle Burke and Asher Stepp are crownbearers.

Tarkio’s Winter Homecoming theme is “Hollywood Homecoming: Lights, Camera, Action!”

Classes have been assigned a “Hollywood Homecoming” song for the lip sync battle. Each class will perform a lip sync around a song from a movie soundtrack: seniors – “Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing; juniors – “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic; sophomores – “Start of Something New” from High School Musical; and freshmen – “Head in the Game” from High School Musical. The seventh and eighth graders will also participate.

Students will decorate banners to go along with the theme: seniors – Talladega Nights; juniors – Forrest Gump; sophomores – High School Musical; freshmen – Space Jam; eighth graders – Avengers; and seventh graders – Frozen.

Homecoming dress-up days are: Tuesday – Breakfast Club, wear pajamas; Wednesday – Harry Potter (house colors), seniors – black, juniors – orange, sophomores – grey, freshmen – white, eighth graders – green, seventh graders – tie dye, and sixth graders – red; Thursday – wear your favorite sports jersey or team gear; and Friday – Teen Wolf Wolves Spirit Day.

Homecoming class contest are: Tuesday – donut eating contest; Wednesday – broom stick relay; Thursday – dodgeball; and Friday – lip sync battle and pep rally in the THS.

There will not be a jersey auction this year. Due to COVID, no student celebration will be held after coronation.

Fairfax students will also be holding Homecoming dress-up days: Monday – P.J. Day; Tuesday – Class Colors: seniors (black), juniors (white), sophomores (blue), freshmen (red), eighth graders (orange), seventh graders (purple), elementary (green), staff (grey); Wednesday – Sports Attire; Thursday – Decades; and Friday – Spirit Day.