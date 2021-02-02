Submitted by Stephen Waigand,

Principal, Rock Port Elementary

January always seems to bring the sense of a fresh start and grand resolutions for the new year. Our school staff and many students are completing the One Word Challenge for 2021. Why one word? Well, 50% of resolutions fail by the end of January and 90% will not make it through the year. The premise of the challenge is to choose one specific word that will guide you throughout the year as you make decisions, pursue your goals, and work to be the best version of you. My words over the years: Ignite, Simplify, Persevere, Grateful, and this year, Focus. It’s not too late to pick your one word for 2021 . . . anytime can be the right time.

Our annual Maradi Mifflin Spelling Bee was held on January 22 for students in grades 5-8. Nearly 50 students filled the cafeteria for the competition. Ryan Lucas was crowned champion on the day, runner-up was Emma Teten, third place went to Avery Meyerkorth, and fourth place to Bracton Cook. These four students have qualified for the Atchison County Spelling Bee in Tarkio on February 3. The county champion will go on to compete at sectionals in St. Joseph. Good luck to all our area spellers!

It is hard to believe but preschool registration for the 2021-22 school year is right around the corner. Registration night will be on Wednesday, March 3, at 6:00 p.m. in the south gym (new gym). Children must be 4 years old on or before July 31 to be eligible for the full day program. Spots are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis that evening. Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization records to registration.

How about those Chiefs? The team’s on-field success is enjoyable to watch; maybe even more impressive is the display of positive leadership on the sidelines and behind the scenes. In the AFC Championship game there is a video showing conversations from Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman after he fumbled a punt early in the first quarter. The Bills scored on the next play to go up 9-0. Hardman responds with a couple big plays on the way to a Chiefs victory. If you get an opportunity, Google it, it is well worth a minute of your time.

Stay connected with daily classroom events and school updates on Twitter @RPBluejays and through our Elementary Blue Jay Bulletin for Parents. As always we strive to . . .

Love all our Passengers

Serve their academic needs

Care for the whole child

Every Student, Every Day