February 8, 1946

• Ready to ship to Kansas City for storage and reshipment is an estimated 2,000 pounds or more of clothing donated here for the relief of the people of war-torn countries.

• C.C. Poe and Frank Bywaters are now partners in the jewelry business in the same location in which Mr. Poe has been operating on Main Street. Mr. Bywaters has had experience in jewelry repair, having been previously employed by the Kirkpatrick Jewelry company in St. Joseph.

• Strong wind about 1:30 p.m. Monday brought blazes beyond control near Tarkio at the James Cook, Jr. and Martin Ryan homes. Fire loss was great, both homes burning to the ground, and almost all furniture was destroyed.

February 11, 1971

• R. Bruce Gardner, Tarkio, will sing a role in the Omaha Opera Company’s production of the world’s number one opera, “Aida,” Friday and Saturday, February 26 and 27, at 8:00 p.m. in the Omaha Civic Auditorium Music Hall. Singing the title role will be soprano Mary Curtis-Verna. Tenor Arturo Sergi will come from Germany to play Aida’s lover, Radames. Another Metropolitan opera star, mezzo-soprano Louise Pearl, will be Amneris.

• A picture of Lois Noellsch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Noellsch, is printed in this edition of the Avalanche showing Lois planting corn in a field in India. Lois is there as part of a 4-H International Farm Youth Exchange Program and will be in India for about two more months.

• Dr. John L. Weihing, professor of plant pathology of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, lectured to classes at Tarkio College on February 8. During 1964-66, Dr. Weihing was a member of a team of University of Nebraska teachers who were invited by the government of Turkey to assist in establishing Ataturk University at Erzurum. He held the post of Chairman, Department of Plant Sciences at this institution which was named for Kemal Ataturk.

February 8, 1996

• The Farmers and Valley Bank in Tarkio will have a new staff member on board. Craig Livengood of Tarkio has accepted the position of loan officer at the bank. With Craig leaving the accounting business Dale and Joyce Livengood of Tarkio have decided to sell the business to Art White, Tarkio, of Schleisman, White & Associates PC in Tarkio.

• Hoot Mann of the Mannequin Company in Independence, Missouri, was in attendance at the Tarkio Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday, February 1, to give a presentation on decorating downtown Tarkio.

• Tarkio and the surrounding areas experienced extremely cold temperatures last week. The Mercantile Bank clock read minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, but the Farmers and Valley clock read minus 17. When it’s that cold, do three degrees really matter?