Six area State Representatives and one Senator joined in a Zoom call on Facebook live Monday, February 1. This year the annual conference Great Northwest Day at the Capitol went virtual. Covering a 17 county region, everyone could tune in on Facebook and ask a question in the comments. Each was given five minutes to update the viewers on what they were working on doing this session. The topics of education, roads, and the State budget were among the top of discussion.
Great Northwest Day at the Capitol goes virtual
February 2, 2021