Registration for Rock Port R-II Little Jays’ Preschool for the 2021-22 school year will be held on Wednesday, March 3, at 6:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Spots are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.

Children must be four years old on or before July 31 to be eligible for the full day program.

Bring the following items to registration: birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. For more information, email Cindie Gaines, cindie.gaines@rpbluejays.com.

Early childhood screenings will be held Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, at the Rock Port Elementary music room. Any child currently living in the Rock Port R-II School District who is between 2 years 6 months and 4 years 6 months old may schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment please contact the Rock Port Elementary Office at 744-6294.