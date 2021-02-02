Pre-registration for the 2021-22 kindergarten class has begun. Pre-registration forms may be obtained at the Rock Port Elementary office. These forms need to be returned to the elementary office by Friday, March 5, in order for the school to schedule appointments for the kindergarten screening.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before July 31, 2021. If you have a child or know of a child who will be of kindergarten age, please pick up and return a pre-registration form.

Kindergarten screening will be held on Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26. The kindergarten teachers will contact all pre-registered children with screening information.

If you have any questions, contact the Rock Port Elementary Office at 744-6294.