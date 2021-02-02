The Tarkio Police Department conducted an investigation January 27, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., regarding trespassing and tampering with a motor vehicle at the home of Jamie and Trisha Quimby, 411 N. 7th Street, Tarkio. Responding officers were able to deduce that Jeremy Bywater, 37, Tarkio, had unlawfully entered the Quimby vehicle that was sitting in their driveway and ultimately fled the scene on foot.

Bywater was located and arrested at a nearby residence and charged with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle 2nd degree and two counts of Trespassing in the 1st degree, through the Consolidated Circuit Court of Atchison County, Missouri. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.