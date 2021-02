The Tarkio Nutrition Center dining area will re-open Monday, February 8, 2021. Although curbside service is encouraged, both curb-side and dine-in will be offered. The center will continue to deliver meals every Friday through February for shut-ins.

The center, located at 412 Main Street, will be open for dine-in 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pick-up is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Clients must call 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. the day they would like to pick up their food.