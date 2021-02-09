It’s February – American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.

President Lyndon B. Johnson, among the millions of people in the country who’d had heart attacks, issued the first proclamation in 1964. Since then, U.S. presidents have annually declared February American Heart Month.

Throughout the month, the American Heart Association’s “Heart to Heart: Why Losing One Woman Is Too Many” campaign will raise awareness about how 1 in 3 women are diagnosed with heart disease annually.

The first Friday of American Heart Month, February 5, was also National Wear Red Day as part of the AHA’s Go Red for Women initiative. Coast to coast, landmarks, news anchors and neighborhoods go red to raise awareness and support for the fight against heart disease. For more information on the event and other activities during the month, visit goredforwomen.org.

This year, the federally designated event is even more important due to the impact of the coronavirus on the public’s heart health, including potential harmful effects on the heart and vascular system, according to recent research.

Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have delayed or avoided going to hospitals for heart attacks and strokes – netting poorer outcomes and prompting the AHA to create “Don’t Die of Doubt,” a national awareness campaign that reminds people that hospitals are the safest place to go when you have symptoms.

And while in lockdown, more people have engaged in unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, such as eating poorly, drinking more alcohol and limiting physical activity, that can contribute to heart disease.

Meanwhile, heart disease continues to be the greatest health threat to Americans and is still the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the AHA’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2021 Update.

The update, published in the association’s flagship journal Circulation, reports that nearly 18.6 million people across the globe died of cardiovascular disease in 2019, the latest year for which worldwide statistics are calculated. That’s a 17.1% increase over the past decade. And 523.2 million cases of cardiovascular disease were reported in 2019, a 26.6% increase over 2010.

During American Heart Month, the AHA and other organizations reinforce the importance of heart health, the need for more research and efforts to ensure that millions of people live longer and healthier.

In most cases, heart disease is preventable when people adopt a healthy lifestyle, which includes not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and getting regular checkups.

SOURCE: www.heart.org

The biggest push for cardiovascular health awareness in the United States is American Heart Month, as February has been named by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. This year, each day of the week has been given a theme:

#SelfcareSunday

Set yourself up for success by creating a self-care checklist for the week.

#MindfulMonday

Know your heart stats, including blood pressure numbers.

#TastyTuesday

Enjoy a delicious, heart-healthy recipe.

#WellnessWednesday

Get your heart into your wellness routine.

#TreatYourselfThursday

Treat yourself to some fun and relaxation.

#FollowFriday

Share who inspires you to live a heart-healthy lifestyle.

#SelfieSaturday

Post a selfie with your favorite way to take care of your heart.

People, families, and organizations are encouraged to take steps to recognize each of these weeks, from preparing heart-healthy recipes to setting up an online support group to encourage one another to eat healthier, work out, and quit smoking.

SOURCE: www.everydayhealth.com