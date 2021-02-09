Fairfax Winter Homecoming King and Queen

The Fairfax High School 2021 Winter Homecoming King is Josh Smith and Queen is Nghi Dinh. They were crowned following the East Atchison basketball games against Mound City February 5 in Tarkio.

The Fairfax High School 2021 Winter Homecoming King is Josh Smith and Queen is Nghi Dinh (front center). They were crowned following the East Atchison basketball games against Mound City February 5. Also pictured are, from left to right, in the back, Natalie Hedlund, Braden Graves, Olivia Morris, and Cameron Oswald.

Tarkio Winter Homecoming King and Queen

The Tarkio High School 2021 Winter Homecoming King and Queen are Hunter Bennett and Mercedes Parshall. They were crowned following the East Atchison basketball games against Mound City February 5 in Tarkio. Also pictured are crownbearers Asher Stepp and Dani Burke.

The Tarkio High School 2021 Winter Homecoming Royalty includes, from left to right: front row – crownbearers Asher Stepp and Dani Burke; and back row – attendants Stormy Nordhausen and Braiden Wennihan, 2020 queen and king Taylor Stanton and Gus Hurst, queen candidates Brynnan Poppa and Morgan Parshall, king and queen Hunter Bennett and Mercedes Parshall, king candidate Jayden Umbarger, queen candidate Ella Rolf, and attendants Emily Blum, Connor Brown, Claire Martin, and Shelby McNaughton.

The East Atchison Basketball Cheerleaders performed for the crowd during the Winter Homecoming basketball games February 5, 2021. Pictured are, from left to right: bottom – Gena Mitchell, Nghi Dinh, Katie Hall, and Jaden Goodin; and top – Kendal Straub and Dalaynie Drummond.

Claire Martin shoots for two in the EA girls’ homecoming win over Mound City.

Brynnan Poppa looks to pass in the Lady Wolves’ game against Mound City. Brynnan scored nine points in the win.

Carter Holecek takes it to the hoop for the Wolves in homecoming action against Mound City.

Kaylin Merriweather gets some height in this jump to the basket in the Wolves’ game against Mound City. He scored eight points in the game.